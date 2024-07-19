International justice day observed in Krishnagiri

The World Day for International Justice was marked here under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority with a human chain on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority and Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Sai Priya outlined the significance of the day that shifted the focus from just nations to individuals and making individuals accountable for actions that cause disastrous consequences for the people.

The theme of the World Day for International Justice, 2024 was “Overcoming barriers and unleashing opportunities for Social Justice”

The day also known as the International Day for Criminal Justice seeks to promote international criminal justice by bringing to book individuals committing crimes against humanity, violating human rights and engineering genocide against race, people.

Earlier, the PDJ led a human chain by paralegal volunteers, lawyers and other judges here.