International Girl Child Day observed

Updated - October 10, 2024 09:11 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi administering the International Girl Child Day pledge in Dharmapuri on Thursday. 10 October 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

International Girl Child Day was observed here by the district administration, with the theme “Protect the Girl Child; Educate the Girl Child”. In the run-up to the International Girl Child Day, awareness programmes on the bane of child marriage and teen pregnancies, legal protections including the POCSO Act, among other protections were given to students in schools.

The administration also created awareness of the Pudumai Penn Scheme which aims to improve girls’ enrollment into higher education through a monthly education stipend of ₹1,000 and simultaneously curb child marriages.

Earlier, Collector Shanthi administered the pledge against child marriages and to protect and educate the girl child. Prizes were also distributed to girls for winning various contests organised in the run up to the day.

