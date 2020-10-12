International Girl Child Day celebrated

The International Girl Child Day celebrations were held at the Collectorate here on Monday and Collector S.A. Raman inaugurated the awareness programmes held as part of the event.
Workers under the Social Welfare Department held placards with messages on protecting girl children and ensuring their education. Awareness was also created on various schemes available for girl children. Mr. Raman unveiled awareness posters under the ‘Beti bachao and beti padhao’ campaign and distributed them. He also distributed cheques of maturity amount to the tune of ₹14.14 lakh to 37 girl children under the Chief Minister’s girl child protection scheme.
Officials said that as an initiative for protection of girl children, a group called ‘Sakthi’ had been formed in each government school involving officials from police, social welfare and education departments, child protection unit, magalir thitam and school students. Issues relating to students would be brought to the notice of authorities through this group and action would be ensured.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath