International Girl Child Day celebrated

The International Girl Child Day celebrations were held at the Collectorate here on Monday and Collector S.A. Raman inaugurated the awareness programmes held as part of the event.

Workers under the Social Welfare Department held placards with messages on protecting girl children and ensuring their education. Awareness was also created on various schemes available for girl children. Mr. Raman unveiled awareness posters under the ‘Beti bachao and beti padhao’ campaign and distributed them. He also distributed cheques of maturity amount to the tune of ₹14.14 lakh to 37 girl children under the Chief Minister’s girl child protection scheme.

Officials said that as an initiative for protection of girl children, a group called ‘Sakthi’ had been formed in each government school involving officials from police, social welfare and education departments, child protection unit, magalir thitam and school students. Issues relating to students would be brought to the notice of authorities through this group and action would be ensured.