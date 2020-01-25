International Education Fair on Jan. 29, 30

The Hindu will organise a two-day International Education Fair on January 29 and 30 in Coimbatore.
Representatives from premier foreign universities, visa counsellors and education loan providers will attend the fair, providing a unique opportunity for the aspiring students to interact with officials from across the globe. Seminars on higher education opportunities in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia and France will also be organised at the fair. The event will be held on January 29 at Taj Vivanta, Race Course Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On January 30, the fair will be held at Kumaraguru College of Technology from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For free registrations to attend the fair, please visit www.thehindu.com/ief2020 or call 99528 51100. New India Assurance is the overseas insurance sponsor and Kumaraguru College of Technology will be the strategic partner for the event.
