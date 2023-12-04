ADVERTISEMENT

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in Salem, Namakkal districts

December 04, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam distributing welfare assistance to persons with disabilities in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Distribution of identity cards and welfare assistance marked the observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday.

At a function held at the Salem Corporation multipurpose hall at Hanging Garden, District Collector S. Karmegam said that to give importance to persons with disabilities (PwDs), the State Government had given prominence to the Department of Differently Abled Welfare.

He said that a total of 75,058 PwDs in Salem district had received identity cards. Similarly, monthly financial assistance, education assistance, and self-employment schemes were being implemented for the welfare of PwDs. A building was constructed at ₹ 6.70 crore at Kondappanaickenpatti, where over 100 hearing impaired children can stay and study. Through special schools run by the government and NGOs in the district, 907 PwDs were benefiting, Mr. Karmegam added.

In Namakkal, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 20.24 lakh to 45 PwDs. He said that 47,238 people in the distirct had received identity cards, including 19,620 Unique Disability Identity Cards. Similarly, 4,874 PwDs were receiving a monthly assistance ₹ 2,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US