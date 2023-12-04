International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in Salem, Namakkal districts

December 04, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Salem

Distribution of identity cards and welfare assistance marked the observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday.

At a function held at the Salem Corporation multipurpose hall at Hanging Garden, District Collector S. Karmegam said that to give importance to persons with disabilities (PwDs), the State Government had given prominence to the Department of Differently Abled Welfare.

He said that a total of 75,058 PwDs in Salem district had received identity cards. Similarly, monthly financial assistance, education assistance, and self-employment schemes were being implemented for the welfare of PwDs. A building was constructed at ₹ 6.70 crore at Kondappanaickenpatti, where over 100 hearing impaired children can stay and study. Through special schools run by the government and NGOs in the district, 907 PwDs were benefiting, Mr. Karmegam added.

In Namakkal, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 20.24 lakh to 45 PwDs. He said that 47,238 people in the distirct had received identity cards, including 19,620 Unique Disability Identity Cards. Similarly, 4,874 PwDs were receiving a monthly assistance ₹ 2,000.