International Day of Forests celebrated in Coimbatore

March 21, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department along with Government Arts College celebrated the International Day of Forests by conducting an awareness rally and planting tree saplings on the college campus. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the programmes by flagging off the rally in the presence of District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, college Principal R. Ulagi, P. Ranjithselvi, head of PG and Research Department of Botany and M. Sirajdeen, coordinator of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust. Mr. Kumar spoke to students on the importance of forests. As an initiative to save forest resources and reduce the usage of plastic, the Collector distributed cloth bags to students. The event held under the theme ‘Protect forest for a better future’ was conducted in association with the Eco Club and NSS units of the college. Around 600 students participated in the awareness rally. The Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, celebrated a tree sapling planting drive on Tuesday to celebrate International Day of Forests. IFGTB Director C. Kunhikannan inaugurated the programme and said that all the destruction caused by humans could only be balanced by planting a greater number of trees. Kannan C.S. Warrier, Senior Principal Scientist and coordinator of Environmental Information System (ENVIS), stated that 17 states in India have achieved the target of 33% forest cover and Tamil Nadu stood in seventh place in terms of total forest area in India. Saravanan, Senior Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Coimbatore region, spoke about the importance of planting saplings of native trees. Saplings of various indigenous medicinal and timber tree species including Ficus racemosa (Athi), Terminalia arjuna (Neer maruthu), Magnolia champaca (Senbagam), and Mimusops elengi (Magilam) were planted in the botanical garden by officers, staff members, scholars and interns of ICFRE-IFGTB. An awareness poster highlighting the significance of forests was released during the occasion. S. Vigneswaran, Senior Programme Officer, also spoke.