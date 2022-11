November 29, 2022 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A rally was taken out to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Krishnagiri on Monday.

Young women bearing placards marched with the message of ending violence against women and girls. The rally, organised by the Department of Social Welfare, commenced at the Krishnagiri Government Arts College and culminated at the bus stand. District Revenue Officer S.Rajeshwari flagged off the rally.