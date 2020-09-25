International Coffee Day to be celebrated across T.N.

Coimbatore

25 September 2020 22:16 IST

Coffee Board to organise events from October 1 to 7

Coffee Board will organise events throughout the State from October 1 to 7 to celebrate International Coffee Day that falls on October 1.

According to Deputy Director (Extension) of the Board M. Karuthamani, nearly 200 cups of filter coffee prepared with the board’s coffee powder will be distributed in public places on a day as part of the week-long programme. Seminars, interactions and growers’ meets will be conducted. “We are urging them (farmers) to go in for value addition, such as speciality coffee, to get better remuneration,” he said.

The State, with 45,000 hectares under coffee and producing nearly 20,000 tonnes of coffee a year, has as many as 23 farmers-producer organisations among coffee growers. The main variety grown in Tamil Nadu is Arabica.

“We will discuss with the farmers ways to promote coffee, how to ensure quality after harvest, and the requirements of the growers. These meetings will be held in Coimbatore, Yercaud, Kodaikanal, Gudalur, Valparai, and Palakkad,” he added.

International Coffee Day is a celebration of the sector’s diversity, quality and passion. It is observed to recognise the efforts of millions of farmers whose livelihood depends on this crop, said a press release from the board.