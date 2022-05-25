International cat show in Coimbatore

May 25, 2022 19:17 IST

The Coimbatore Cattery Club is organising a Cat Show and Cat Fashion Show at the Hindustan College of Arts and Science, on June 5. There is no registration fee for native domestic cats. A fee of ₹500 to ₹1,000 would be collected from other participants based on the number of cats they bring. Participants can register by calling or messaging to 9843046500 (Pratap) or 9443709237 (Kannan), a press release said.

Event held

AIC Raise has launched Startup India Seed Fund Scheme to support the startup ecosystem. An event called Lets Startup was held here recently focusing on solving challenges in the existing startup eco system in the State. About 20 startups were on boarded at the event, a press release said.

Advertisement

Advertisement