International cat show held in Salem

January 29, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

The Huraira Cat Fanciers (HCF) of Tamil Nadu and the Cat Club of India (CCI) hosted an international cat show here on Sunday.

Over 100 cats participated in the show of which the Bengal cat was the crowd puller. S. Suganya, a class V girl, said she mistook the Bengal cat for tiger.

U. Smrithi of the CCI said the show saw the participation of breeds such as Persian cat, traditional longhair, Himalayan, Siamese, Maine Coon and British shorthair. The CCI recognised the ‘street cats’ or ‘domestic cats’ as ‘Indian shorthair’ to get global recognition for Indian cats. For this show, the cats were brought from various districts in Tamil Nadu and from Karnataka and Kerala. International judges Sudhakar Babu Katikineni and Annie Therasa Carroll selected the best cat based on its health, breed standard, presentation, and temperament, Ms. Smrithi added.