HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International cat show held in Salem

January 29, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Pet owners at Huraira cat show in Salem on Sunday.

Pet owners at Huraira cat show in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Huraira Cat Fanciers (HCF) of Tamil Nadu and the Cat Club of India (CCI) hosted an international cat show here on Sunday.

Over 100 cats participated in the show of which the Bengal cat was the crowd puller. S. Suganya, a class V girl, said she mistook the Bengal cat for tiger.

U. Smrithi of the CCI said the show saw the participation of breeds such as Persian cat, traditional longhair, Himalayan, Siamese, Maine Coon and British shorthair. The CCI recognised the ‘street cats’ or ‘domestic cats’ as ‘Indian shorthair’ to get global recognition for Indian cats. For this show, the cats were brought from various districts in Tamil Nadu and from Karnataka and Kerala. International judges Sudhakar Babu Katikineni and Annie Therasa Carroll selected the best cat based on its health, breed standard, presentation, and temperament, Ms. Smrithi added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.