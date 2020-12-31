International brands turn to India for garments, home textiles

Coimbatore

Tiruppur gets huge orders for winter garments

A garment exporter in Tiruppur who supplied about 25 styles of winter garments last year to an international brand is, this year, working on samples for 62 styles. Though winter garments are not the mainstay of Indian knitwear exporters, more brands have turned to India this year.

Recently, the Ministry of Textiles and a group of garment exporters took part in a meeting with a leading international retailer who is looking at scaling up sourcing from India on a large-scale.

The demand for sewing machines by Tiruppur garment makers is almost triple the usual volume installed, says a machinery dealer.

These are among the many indications that international brands and retailers are looking more at India now to source their garment and home textiles requirements.

The orders on hand are 25 % more than the capacity available, says M. Nachimuthu, president of Karur Textile Exporters' Association. There are orders that are diverted from China and hence this spurt in demand for home textile exports, he says.

Garment orders coming in now are for the winter season and this is not a traditional area for Tiruppur garment exporters. Winter garments are mostly made of blends and the demand this year is huge for these products, adds Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association.

Many international brands were sourcing in India and are now looking at more suppliers and larger volumes. They are looking for manufacturers, giving samples, and estimating whether the Indian exporters can meet their requirements. “Garment exporters should not be complacent now. They should gear up to tap the opportunities coming in,” Mr. Shanmugham said.

“There are positive sentiments towards India. Brands are asking for meetings with garment exporters. Walmart had one and more are expected. The potential is especially huge for manmade fibre garments, though India is known for supply of cotton garments,” said A. Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council.

The demand is high from buyers in the U.S. and the European Union. And they are looking at a wider range of products, some of which are new to Indian garment exporters. “But, we need to see how this demand is sustained,” adds an industry source.

With huge demand, investments are also taking place, mostly for expansion of existing capacities. The current trend is expected to continue at least for six more months, said a machinery dealer in Tiruppur.