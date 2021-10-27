International awards for Bannari Amman Institute of Technology

ERODE

27 October 2021 22:51 IST

Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam, has won the Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA) 2021 and International Best Practice Award (AIBP) 2021 – Platinum category from The Asia Pacific Quality Organization (APQO).

A release said that GPEA was instituted by APQO, which is the only formal international recognition of performance or business excellence incorporated and headquartered in New Zealand. An international panel of experienced assessors carried out assessment and the panel has awarded the GPEA 2021 Award-Best in Class to the institute.

Advertising

Advertising

The AIBP award was introduced in 2019 that provides opportunity to GPEA applicants to participate and compete for recognition of best practices. The institute shared its best practices at APQO international conference and submitted a “Summary of Performance '' as part of requirements based on “Special Labs”.

The institute's proposal was reviewed and shortlisted by a panel of assessors and based on an eight-minute presentation submitted by BIT explaining the establishment, challenges, benefits and outcomes and achievements of the special labs at the conference, the institute was selected for the award.

Both the awards were presented to the institute virtually during the award ceremony held recently.