International air cargo movement picks up in Coimbatore

Movement of air cargo to international destinations from Coimbatore International Airport has seen a steady increase since May, despite the numerous challenges because of the spread of COVID-19.

According to an official source, between March 27 and April 22, when there was complete lockdown, only domestic cargo was airlifted from Coimbatore. Nearly 13 tonnes were air-lifted by special flights, chartered flights, etc and these were all healthcare products.

In May, 34 tonnes of international cargo were sent from Coimbatore. It increased to 52 tonnes in June, 61 tonnes in July and between August 1 and 10, 43 tonnes were air-lifted.

Except for one SalamAir and Air India flight in July, the rest of the international cargo movement was by SpiceJet. All the international cargo were perishables - vegetables, fruits and flowers. These were sent to destinations such as Kuwait, Muscat, and Sharjah. Before the lockdown, on an average, Coimbatore International Airport saw movement of 200 to 250 tonnes of cargo a month, including bonded truck goods. In the last three months, there have been a few consignments that originated here but were sent by bonded trucks to other ports too.

The cargo is booked by some regular exporters and new exporters too.

The official said that the industries faced several challenges because of the spread of COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions, such as manpower availability and transport facilities. However, permission to operate all-cargo flights and the support extended by the authorities concerned had given a fillip to air cargo movement during the last three months, the official added.

Coimbatore Custom House and Steamer Agents Association president P. Subramaniam said that currently, the air cargo rates were high and flight frequency was relatively low. So only, emergency goods were sent by air and the rest by sea route. Regular passenger flight services should resume so that small consignments could also be sent. Though Coimbatore region had high potential for export cargo, more exporters would prefer air cargo only when prices reduced.