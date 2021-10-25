Interim relief provided for livestock killed by wild animals

ERODE

25 October 2021 23:25 IST

The Forest Department provided an interim relief of ₹ 7,000 to a farmer whose livestock were killed by a leopard in Sathyamangalam Range.

On October 16, seven goats owned by Thangasamy of Kempanaickenpalayam village located on the fringe of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) were killed by a leopard. The leopard was found roaming around the Perumpallam Reservoir and three of his other livestock also went missing. A team led by Bernard, Forest Range Officer, Sathyamangalam Range, conducted an inquiry and the farmer was assured of compensation.

Under the Interim Relief Scheme of the Talavadi Adhivasigal Munnetra Sangam (TAMS) that is funded by WWF India, the compensation was handed over to the farmer at his residence recently. Officials said the scheme was launched in January 2021 and so far, compensation was provided to farmers who lost their 30 livestock. Also, TAMS is supporting the livestock owners in applying for the government compensation. Farmers were asked to contact Nabesh of TAMS at 88383-32124 to get the interim relief if they had lost their livestock due to wild animals in STR.

