Interim relief handed over to farmers whose livestock were killed by wild animals

ERODE

An interim relief scheme that provides compensation to the farmers whose livestock were killed by wild animals in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was launched at Hasanur on Friday.

Launched jointly by the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF - India) and Talavadi Adhivasigal Munnetra Sangam (TAMS), Nihar Ranjan, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, handed over the cheques to four farmers. Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Field Director, STR, and officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ranjan said that forest belongs to the people and provides clean air, water, nutrients for agriculture and better health.

“Unfortunately sometimes, there is a conflict between wildlife and people living around forests, resulting in losses”, he said.

He said that the forest department has also schemes to compensate the loss of livestock and termed the scheme as innovative as it provides on-the-spot relief to the people.

Mr. Meena reiterated the importance of community-based conservation models and congratulated TAMS and WWF for launching the scheme.

Ajay Steffan, Senior Programme Officer, WWF-India, said that the initiative would benefit the community and more importantly enhance people’s participation in wildlife conservation in STR.

Balan, secretary of TAMS, said that the scheme is expected to improve the relationship between communities living near STR and wildlife. “This would be a good example, paving a way for community-led conservation,” he added.

Speakers said that tribal people and other forest dwelling communities living in hamlets and villages of STR are dependent on livestock for their livelihood and sometimes these livestock get killed by wild animals such as tigers and leopards. They said that the scheme is a replication of a similar scheme in Bandipur Tiger Reserve that has been implemented successfully by the Mariamma Charitable Trust for the past 13 years.

The event also showcased the culture and tradition of tribal people through music and traditional food, such as dishes made from local varieties of millets which were served to the guests. Block Development Officer, Talavadi, elected representatives and community members also participated.

Cattle owners and farmers may call 8838-332124, to avail the interim relief.