Interim budget 2024: Coimbatore industries welcome plans to invest more in infrastructure

February 01, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Industries in Coimbatore, mainly the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), have welcomed the announcements in the interim budget regarding investments in infrastructure and rail connectivity. However, they have expressed disappointment over lack of targeted measures to revive the MSMEs.

K. Senthil Ganesh, chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Coimbatore, and Radhakrishnan, its vice-chairman, told presspersons the budget proposed huge investments in both, physical and digital infrastructure. It was looking at improving air connectivity in smaller cities, agriculture warehouses, and rail corridors. Overall, it was a positive budget, they said.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, welcomed the announcements related to expanding key railway infrastructure, tax benefits for startups and pension funds, rooftop solarisation, and MSMEs.

D. Vignesh, president of the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association, welcomed plans for more e-buses, rooftop solar projects, infrastructure and connectivity. However, there was no measure targeted for the MSMEs, he said.

According to the Coimbatore and Tirupur Districts Micro and Cottage Enterprises Association president C. Sivakumar, the Finance Minister said MSMEs would get policy priority. But, there was no specific announcement for these units.

President of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises J. James said there was no reduction of interest rates or any other supportive measure for the micro units.

Raveendran, president of Coimbatore Compressors Association, said the MSMEs had not revived after the COVID impact. They needed support in marketing and prompt payments.

Kovai Power Drive Pumps and Spares Manufacturers Association K. Maniraj said there was no move to reduce raw material charges.

G. Karthikeyan, former president of TiE Coimbatore, said the creation of a corpus of ₹1 lakh crore for technology research was particularly welcome. Maintaining stable tax rates was appreciated and the relief for outstanding tax demands upto 2014 provided a welcome reprieve for those who had long standing income tax demand.