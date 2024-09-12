Interest in civil services on the higher side among youth, says IRS Officer

A.S. Bindu, Indian Revenue Services Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, emphasised that the younger generation’s interest in civil services has remained strong over the past several decades, driven by the impact of inspiring officers who contribute to the development of society and the nation.

Speaking at a civil services aspirants’ club meeting organised by The Hindu and Shankar IAS Academy at Nirmala College for Women on Thursday, she noted that in earlier times, aspirants had limited resources and guidance, often having to travel to Delhi for preparation. Today, students can begin their preparation at college itself, with a wide range of resources and support available. While hard work is essential, smart preparation makes all the difference, she added.

Ms. Yashimi, CEO of Shankar IAS Academy, Coimbatore, served as the resource person, providing a comprehensive overview of the UPSC examination pattern and preparation methods. In an interactive session, she explained the differences between various civil services roles, their scope, and the selection process. She stressed the importance of consistency in preparation and highlighted the role of model tests in strengthening key areas. Encouraging students to “create your own inspiration through your work,” she addressed their questions during a Q&A session.

Earlier, Dr. R. Mallika, Dean of Student Affairs, in her presidential address, urged students to develop the habit of regularly reading newspapers, which can serve as a trusted resource for civil services preparation. She added that through this pursuit, students can contribute to the nation’s development.

Rev. Sr. Dr. Mary Fabiola G.S., Principal, was also present. Over 500 students attended the session.

