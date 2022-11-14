Interest-free crop loan given to 33,684 farmers in the district

November 14, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector H. Krishnanunni presenting award to the best performing cooperative society in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

To increase crop productivity, interest-free loans to the tune of ₹394.60 crore were given to 33,684 farmers  through the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies in the district, said Collector H. Krishnanunni here on Monday.

As part of the 69th Cooperative Week celebrations, the Collector distributed loans to the tune of ₹23.45 crore to 2,091 persons and awards to 46 best performing cooperative societies in the presence of Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam. He also inaugurated buildings for eight part-time ration shops and 10 full-time ration shops.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishnanunni said that interest free loans up to ₹1.60 lakh were provided and farmers who repay the instalment without delay were given 7% waiver on interest, which would be borne by the government. He said jewel loans up to ₹20 lakh were provided to members.

Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies K. Rajkumar, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Erode Panchayat Union Committee chairman S. Prakash, president of District Central Cooperative Bank N. Krishnaraj and others were present.

