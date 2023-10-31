Interdepartmental committee recommends local bodies to pay electricity charges of traffic signals in Tamil Nadu

October 31, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A recent interdepartmental committee meeting on road safety chaired by the State Home Secretary has recommended that power consumption charges of traffic signals across the State shall be borne by local bodies.

The decision is significant as the government has not been allocating separate funds to pay electricity charges of traffic signals, except in Chennai.

In Coimbatore, power consumption charges to the tune of ₹ 1 crore is pending and traffic signals in the city are blinking at the mercy of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause who has been raising the issue for the past many years, welcomed the move and wanted the State government to allocate a separate fund to all districts to pay current consumption charges of traffic signals.

“The government should implement a uniform system across the State with regard to the installation, maintenance and payment of electricity bills of traffic signals. For Chennai, a separate fund is allocated to the Chennai City Police to pay the current bills of traffic signals. Power connections of all signals are in the name of the City Police Commissioner. A similar system can be replicated in all other districts,” he said.

In Coimbatore city power consumption charges of traffic signals have not been paid since 2018. Power connections of the majority of these signals are still in the names of advertising firms and their owners, who had been paying electricity bills by displaying advertisements on traffic signals. They stopped paying electricity bills after the Madras High Court issued a ban on advertisements and hoardings on traffic signals in October 2017, on a plea filed by Mr. Kathirmathiyon. The activist had argued that such advertisements were erected in violation of the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress, besides causing accidents and inconvenience to traffic.

The interdepartmental committee has also recommended that installation and maintenance of all traffic signals shall be the responsibility of the road owning department only. Mr. Kathirmathiyon, however, wanted the responsibility to be given to the District Collectors or the police.

“Since the police are regulating the traffic, no other department might show interest in the installation or maintenance of traffic signals. If a separate fund is allotted to each district, the Collector or the City Police Commissioner or the Superintendent of Police can install signals and give annual maintenance contracts for proper maintenance,” he said.