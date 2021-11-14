Interactive webpage on diabetes launched

A. Nirmala (second right), Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, releasing the interactive diabetes webpage at a function on Saturday

COIMBATORE

14 November 2021 00:13 IST

AGs Healthcare under the directorship of Adityan Guhan launched an interactive and dedicated webpage on diabetes on the eve of the World Diabetes day.

The webpage www.covaidiabetes.com was launched by A. Nirmala, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The webpage has a voice over link for all the questions (starting from what is diabetes till the final complications) and myths in common man’s minds.

The webpage has an exclusive SOS button which when pressed during emergencies such as hypoglycaemia when a person logs into the website and clicks on SOS the call will be directed to the institute, thereby enabling us to go to their location and give proper care/ guidance, a release said.

“The webpage has a diabetic risk calculator where we calculate the risk for individuals with a standard formula, which includes age, ethnicity etc. This is an activity to reach millions of young individuals who have no idea about diabetes but are the most vulnerable population due to rapid urbanisation and lack of physical activity,” says Dr. Guhan.