Interactive session on Japanese Style Inspection and Quality Requirements

Published - June 27, 2024 11:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

An interactive session was held with garment exporters in Tiruppur on Thursday on Japanese Style Inspection and Quality Requirements by the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnership (AOTS), Japan, under India-Japan Partnership in Industrial Competitiveness.

The event was organised by Textiles Committee, Ministry of Textiles, in association with the Tiruppur Exporters Association.

J.D. Barman, Director, Export Promotion and Quality Assurance, said in his introductory address that measures had been taken for third-party inspection of garments through establishment of quality assurance centre, in order to scale up exports to Japan.

TEA president K.M. Subramanian said India’s share in Japanese import of garments was just 1% and had to be increased.

