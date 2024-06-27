GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interactive session on Japanese Style Inspection and Quality Requirements

Published - June 27, 2024 11:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

An interactive session was held with garment exporters in Tiruppur on Thursday on Japanese Style Inspection and Quality Requirements by the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnership (AOTS), Japan, under India-Japan Partnership in Industrial Competitiveness.

The event was organised by Textiles Committee, Ministry of Textiles, in association with the Tiruppur Exporters Association.

J.D. Barman, Director, Export Promotion and Quality Assurance, said in his introductory address that measures had been taken for third-party inspection of garments through establishment of quality assurance centre, in order to scale up exports to Japan.

TEA president K.M. Subramanian said India’s share in Japanese import of garments was just 1% and had to be increased.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.