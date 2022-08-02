Coimbatore

Inter-zonal sports meet of Tangedco takes off 

Maheswari Bai, Director (Finance) of Tantransco, interacting with members of the Villupuram football team at the inaugural of inter-zonal sports meet of Tangedco in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS
Special Correspondent COIMBATORE August 02, 2022 17:38 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 17:38 IST

The annual inter-zonal sports meet of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) started here on Monday.

Participants, all men, are from all the nine zones of Tangedco in the State and they will take part in athletics, team games, etc. State-level tournaments will be held for basket ball, cricket, volley ball, tennis, hockey, foot ball, etc. 

The annual sports meet is held after three years because of the pandemic, officials in Tangedco said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maheswari Bai, Director - Finance of Tantransco, participated in the inaugural of the games on Monday. Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji will dsitribute the prizes on August 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coimbatore
Read more...