Inter-zonal sports meet of Tangedco takes off
The annual inter-zonal sports meet of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) started here on Monday.
Participants, all men, are from all the nine zones of Tangedco in the State and they will take part in athletics, team games, etc. State-level tournaments will be held for basket ball, cricket, volley ball, tennis, hockey, foot ball, etc.
The annual sports meet is held after three years because of the pandemic, officials in Tangedco said.
Maheswari Bai, Director - Finance of Tantransco, participated in the inaugural of the games on Monday. Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji will dsitribute the prizes on August 6.
