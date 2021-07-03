Inter-State public transport continues to be banned

KRISHNAGIRI

03 July 2021 22:33 IST

With the State government extending partial lockdown in the State till July 12, the district administration has banned inter-State movement of public transport.

With the district sharing borders with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, all inter-State public transport including private and government buses are barred from plying across borders in line with the government’s guidelines.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy stated that movie halls, bars, swimming pools, public gatherings and political meetings, cultural programmes and recreational activities, schools and colleges and parks shall continue to remain closed till July 12.

The existing restrictions on conduct of weddings and funerals shall continue to operate. Weddings shall not have more than 50 persons and funerals not more than 20 persons in attendance.

From Monday, with added relaxations, shops will be allowed to remain open till 8 p.m.

Restaurants and eateries, starting from Monday, can accommodate customers for in-house dining between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, not more 50% of the customer capacity shall be allowed. The eating areas shall be adequately ventilated, according to the administration. Similarly, guest houses, and lodges/dormitories shall not accommodate more than 50% of the customers.

Inter-district public transport shall be allowed with not more than 50% of the passenger traffic. There shall be no e-pass required for inter-district transport within the State.