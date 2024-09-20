A joint meeting of officials from Coimbatore and Palakkad districts held on Thursday has resolved to step up measures for the prevention and detection of inter-State crimes.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan convened the meeting at his office which was attended by officers of the Palakkad District Police led by SP R. Anand. The meeting resolved to step up collection and sharing of prior intelligence about activities of inter-State criminals.

The two police jurisdictions decided to share information about unlawful activities such as sale of lottery in Tamil Nadu, flesh trade, sale of spurious liquor, illegal sale of Indian made foreign liquor, drugs, illegal transportation of minerals, and smuggling of valuable goods, spirit and ration rice. Officials stressed the need for effective policing at border checkposts to curb illegal transportation of such materials.

The scope of joint patrolling in the aspects of crime prevention, illicit distillation, storage and sale of rectified spirit along border villages was discussed at the meeting, which also stressed the need to improve coordination among officers investigating crimes.

Assistance in the execution of non-bailable warrants; coordination for VIP movement and security; and prevention of illegal transportation and dumping of medical waste and animal husbandry waste were also discussed at the meeting.

Additional SP D. Suresh, Deputy SPs T. Namasivayam (Periyanaickenpalayam), L. Sivakumar (Perur), S. Srinithi (Valparai) and A.V. Elamurugan (District Crime Branch) attended the meeting from the Coimbatore District Police. DSPs Aswathy Jiji (Palakkad), R. Asokan (Agali) and Deputy Commissioner of Excise (Palakkad) M. Rakesh were present at the meeting. Inspectors and Station House Officers from all the police stations along the borders of Coimbatore and Palakkad districts also took part.