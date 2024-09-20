GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inter-State coordination meeting in Coimbatore discusses measures for prevention, detection of crimes

Updated - September 20, 2024 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan (left) and Palakkad District Superintendent of Police R. Anand at the Inter-State border coordination meeting held in Coimbatore on Thursday.

District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan (left) and Palakkad District Superintendent of Police R. Anand at the Inter-State border coordination meeting held in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arranagement

A joint meeting of officials from Coimbatore and Palakkad districts held on Thursday has resolved to step up measures for the prevention and detection of inter-State crimes.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan convened the meeting at his office which was attended by officers of the Palakkad District Police led by SP R. Anand. The meeting resolved to step up collection and sharing of prior intelligence about activities of inter-State criminals.

Tamil Nadu police, Kerala Excise seize 5,250 litres of spirit from Coimbatore – Palakkad border village

The two police jurisdictions decided to share information about unlawful activities such as sale of lottery in Tamil Nadu, flesh trade, sale of spurious liquor, illegal sale of Indian made foreign liquor, drugs, illegal transportation of minerals, and smuggling of valuable goods, spirit and ration rice. Officials stressed the need for effective policing at border checkposts to curb illegal transportation of such materials.

The scope of joint patrolling in the aspects of crime prevention, illicit distillation, storage and sale of rectified spirit along border villages was discussed at the meeting, which also stressed the need to improve coordination among officers investigating crimes.

Automatic number plate recognition cameras to strengthen 14 inter-State checkposts of Coimbatore district

Assistance in the execution of non-bailable warrants; coordination for VIP movement and security; and prevention of illegal transportation and dumping of medical waste and animal husbandry waste were also discussed at the meeting.

T.N.-Kerala border stretch of NH 544 continues to be preferred turf of highway robbers, carjackers

Additional SP D. Suresh, Deputy SPs T. Namasivayam (Periyanaickenpalayam), L. Sivakumar (Perur), S. Srinithi (Valparai) and A.V. Elamurugan (District Crime Branch) attended the meeting from the Coimbatore District Police. DSPs Aswathy Jiji (Palakkad), R. Asokan (Agali) and Deputy Commissioner of Excise (Palakkad) M. Rakesh were present at the meeting. Inspectors and Station House Officers from all the police stations along the borders of Coimbatore and Palakkad districts also took part.

Coimbatore’s Salem-Kochi highway turns dumping ground for healthcare facilities in Kerala

Published - September 20, 2024 06:37 pm IST

