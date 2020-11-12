Inter-State bus service resumes after seven months

ERODE

12 November 2020 23:40 IST

After seven months, inter-State bus service between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka resumed with buses operated from Sathyamangalam to Mysuru through Pulinjur check-post on Thursday.

Due to COVID-19, bus service between the two States was stopped from March 20 affecting the movement of workers in the hilly areas. Though vehicles were allowed later, bus service continued to remain suspended.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government had on Wednesday permitted operation of buses from November 11 to 16 for Deepavali.

On Thursday, three Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses and two private buses were operated from Sathyamangalam to Mysuru, while buses were operated from Mysuru to Sathyamangalam also.

Commuters were asked to wear masks and board the buses. Likewise, bus service resumed between Talavadi and Chamrajanagar. TNSTC officials said that based on the response, a decision on operating more buses will be taken.