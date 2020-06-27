Inter-State border sealed following spike in cases

With a daily spike in the number of infections, the inter-State border was sealed completely even for pedestrian traffic, leaving a lot of walkers heading to work into Karnataka stranded.

On Friday, the tahsildar of Hosur, Venkatesan was seen wielding the mike warning the walkers, who were stepping across the border to be assured that they would not be allowed back and that they would have go into institutional quarantine in Karnataka. On Saturday morning, hundreds of two-wheeler riders found themselves behind the closed barricades unable pass into Karnataka.

The inter-State movement that was particularly restricted on the other side of the border in Karnataka by that State police was however occasionally lax allowing pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

But, with the daily spike in cases in Krishnagiri, with Hosur reporting highest number of infections accounted in the district with most of them attributed to the returnees from Bengaluru, the district administration strengthened vigil at the border.

Earlier, Collector S. Prabhakar inspected the border check-posts at Sappanipatt, Rayakottai and Zuzuvadi.

The district administration had already put in place a seven-day compulsory institutional quarantine followed by a 14-day home quarantine for all returnees from other States and other districts.