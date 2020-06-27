Inter-State border sealed following spike in cases

With a daily spike in the number of infections, the inter-State border was sealed completely even for pedestrian traffic, leaving a lot of walkers heading to work into Karnataka stranded.
On Friday, the tahsildar of Hosur, Venkatesan was seen wielding the mike warning the walkers, who were stepping across the border to be assured that they would not be allowed back and that they would have go into institutional quarantine in Karnataka. On Saturday morning, hundreds of two-wheeler riders found themselves behind the closed barricades unable pass into Karnataka.
The inter-State movement that was particularly restricted on the other side of the border in Karnataka by that State police was however occasionally lax allowing pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.
But, with the daily spike in cases in Krishnagiri, with Hosur reporting highest number of infections accounted in the district with most of them attributed to the returnees from Bengaluru, the district administration strengthened vigil at the border.
Earlier, Collector S. Prabhakar inspected the border check-posts at Sappanipatt, Rayakottai and Zuzuvadi.
The district administration had already put in place a seven-day compulsory institutional quarantine followed by a 14-day home quarantine for all returnees from other States and other districts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath