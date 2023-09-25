Inter-gang rivalry: two more arrested in murder attempt case in Coimbatore

September 25, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested two more persons in a case registered against them for attempting to murder two youths in public view at Ram Nagar here on September 12.

P. Raveendran, 23, of Lakshmi Garden at Kondayampalayam and V. Sanjeev Kumar, 21, of Keeranatham fractured their legs while attempting to jump from the Ondipudur rail overbridge when they were cornered, the police claimed. Raveendran, said to be the mastermind, fractured his right hand also. They were admitted to a private hospital at Singanallur.

In an on-going inter-gang rivalry, Raveendran, his friend Gokul, 24, also belonging to Lakshmi Garden, along with a few other youth had murdered V. Sriram alias Kurangu Sriram, 22, of Sampath Street at Rathinapuri in December 2021.

The murder followed alleged uploading of a video by Sriram on his Instagram page daring the rival gang to eliminate him, and had also shared information of his visit to Anjugam Nagar near Chinnavedampatti on December 20, 2021.

Sriram and his friend Kawash khan, who were moving on a motorcycle, were closely followed by a four-member gang on two motorcycles. The gang chased Sriram and stabbed him to death in full public view.

In retaliation, the his friends murdered Gokul in public view near the combined court complex in Coimbatore in February 2023.

Earlier this month, a six-member gang, reportedly led by Raveendran, intercepted N Ranjith, 23, of Gandhipuram and T. Nithish Kumar, 21, a dance master of VOC Nagar at Ganapathy, said to be friends of Kurangu Sriram’s associates, and caused grievous injuries to them.

So far, 12 youths have been arrested in the attempt to murder case, police sources said.

