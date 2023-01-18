Inter-caste love affair involving underage boy attracts POCSO Act even as male ‘victim’ refuses to lodge complaint

January 18, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

On Wednesday evening, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) were grappling with a ‘moral dilemma” on how to proceed on a case of elopement of an underage boy with a married woman.

The elopement of the 17-year-old Scheduled Caste boy with a 27-year-old married woman from the locally dominant caste in a village in Mathigiri in Hosur and the subsequent assault on the boy by the woman’s kin hurtled the official machinery tasked with upholding child protective legislations into a protracted moral dilemma. The dilemma was posed after the ‘victim’ (as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), the underage boy, refused to lodge a complaint .

The woman, a mother of two infant girls, and married to a 37-year-old man, was running a shop that was frequented by the boy. The relationship culminated in their elopement on December 30. The woman’s family had lodged a “missing person” complaint at Mathigiri Police Station. Soon after, the family traced the couple to Anekal taluk in Karnataka. They were brought back to the village, where the boy was reportedly assaulted.

The boy’s admission at Hosur government hospital with unstated injuries led to a medico-legal case causing an inquiry by Mathigiri police. Savithiri, Inspector of SIPCOT station, told The Hindu the boy had refused to lodge any complaint saying he got himself admitted for body pain. “But since a missing person complaint was already there, I told him, he was a victim and if he lodged a complaint, we will make arrests, but he refused. So, we alerted the CWC CWC that asked for the couple to be produced for an inquiry,” said Ms. Savithiri.

When contacted, the District Child Protection Officer Sivagandhi said the boy and his family stood their ground refusing to lodge a complaint. “They said it was a mistake, and the woman and her children should not be affected by the case. The two children are aged 3 and 4. If we file a complaint suo motu even with a hostile victim, she will be immediately arrested,” said Ms. Sivagandhi.

However, this dilemma in display here both on behalf of the District Child Protection Unit and the police is characterised as a grey area of POCSO Act by activists. “Its implementation is writ large with double standards criminalising sexual agency and sexuality of young women and men, who partner in consensual sexual relationships, depending on the gender of the accused,” says Vidya Reddy, of Tulir, an organisation working against Child Sexual abuse.

“In this case too, police can merely file a FIR, but choose to not arrest the woman, who may have merely been exercising her sexual agency outside of her probably loveless marriage. When one of the couple is underage, but chooses a self-arranged marriage, the full force of law comes down on them. But, when the same underage marriage is arranged by the family, there will be no law to act on child marriages,” she said.

Late Wednesay evening, the CWC chairperson Kalaivani directed the DCPU to file a complaint that would send the young woman into remand.