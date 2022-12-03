‘Intentional spread of misinformation harms country’s development’

December 03, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The democratic setup in the country is in a dangerous state because of the intentional spread of misinformation, and people have to be cautious about it, said A.S. Rajan, Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), here on Saturday.

At an event organised by GRD college on “Combating Misinformation in an Age of Hyper Information”, Mr. Rajan said, “The misinformation transforms into disinformation, and a lot of organisations are working intentionally to spread it. A huge amount of money is being spent to harm the reputation of India, which is emerging as a regional power.”

“Youngsters are becoming victims to the spread of misinformation. We have to be aware of what information we are consuming by checking the actual sources before sharing it with others,” he added.

Responding to queries from the students, he said, “One should be honest in public service and work hard to protect democracy and fight against the misinformation, which obstructs the growth of the country. Apart from soft skill training and special training to handle cyber crime, the police officers in SVPNPA are being trained to protect women, children, and weaker sections of society,” he said.