Intensive screening begins in Salem Corporation

SALEM

25 August 2020 23:21 IST

Collector S.A. Raman on Tuesday launched an intensive fever screening in Salem Corporation limits to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Raman along with Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh, City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar launched the screening which will be on for about 21 days. J. Nirmalson, Deputy Director of Health Services, and K. Parthibhan, City Health Officer, were present.

Mr. Sadheesh said a micro-level plan had been made to contain the disease spread.

Mr. Raman said effective screening could bring down the positive cases in the Corporation limits. There were 20 COVID-19 care centres in the district and around 4,000 beds were kept ready. Stating that early detection was essential to prevent deaths due to COVID-19, he added that the testing facilities at the laboratory in Salem Government Hospital had been improved.

The Collector advised healthcare workers to handover samples collected during the camp by afternoon so that the results could be declared soon. People whose samples were collected should be under home quarantine till the results were declared.

Health officials said 140 teams including doctors, lab technicians, pharmacists and fieldworkers had been deployed as part of the camp. There were about 1,500 active cases and 30 clusters had been identified in the Corporation limits. They said they were planning to conduct tests to vendors at farmer markets from Wednesday.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, said they were planning to set up another 100 beds for COVID-19 treatment and increase equipment at the laboratory to increase the number of tests.