Intensive care facilities scaled up at Salem GH

Intensive care and testing facilities at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital have been scaled up, considering the increase in COVID-19 cases in the district over the past few days, said R.Balajinathan, Dean.

According to officials, on Wednesday alone, 451 cases were reported in Salem, taking the district’s tally to 8,966. As on Wednesday, 123 patients died of COVID-19 and 6,005 people recovered from the disease.

Mr. Balajinathan said the number of beds for COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care had been increased from 75 to 150 and the total bed strength from 600 to 700 beds. The number of equipment required for treating patients in intensive care had also been increased.

“The number of high flow nasal cannula equipment has been increased from 14 to 34 and 25-30 new ventilators have been provided. The number of beds with oxygen supply has been increased from 300 to 450,” Dr. Balajinathan said. He added that the number of doctors involved in COVID-19 treatment had been increased with the addition of 12 doctors and 20 other staff to the team.

With an increase in sample collection, the Hospital had also increased its testing capabilities to prevent delay in announcing COVID-19 results. The officials said 4,032 swab samples were collected in the district on Wednesday alone.

The Dean said lab capacity had been tripled considering the surge in sample collection. Each testing team had 28 members including lab technicians and microbiologists. Despite increase in samples, results of 70% samples were announced in 24 hours. Till date, over 1,50,000 samples had been tested, he said.