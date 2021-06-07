‘Intensify field survey to identify symptomatic persons’

The Secretary for Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, Shiv Das Meena, assessed the COVID-19 containment measures taken up in the municipal areas here on Monday.

Mr. Meena held discussions with District Collector S. Karmegham, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, Municipal Administration zonal manager Ashok Kumar, City Health Officer K. Parthibhan. He said that field survey works to identify persons with COVID-19 symptoms should be intensified. He advised the officials to ensure early treatment for patients and to prevent deaths. They were also told to collect details of symptomatic persons from private clinics and pharmacies and conduct tests for such persons.

Mr. Meena also instructed officials to quarantine the contacts of positive cases at the earliest and prevent the spread of disease.