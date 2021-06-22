CoimbatoreNamakkal 22 June 2021 22:36 IST
‘Intensify door-to-door screening’
District Collector Shreya P. Singh asked local bodies to intensify door-to-door screening and ensure that persons with symptoms such as fever and cough to undergo COVID-19 testing at the earliest.
Reviewing containment measures along with Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur here on Tuesday, Ms. Singh asked officials take action against persons violating COVID-19 safety protocols and ensure that only businesses permitted by State government is functioned
