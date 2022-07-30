Coimbatore

Intensify crackdown on drug peddlers: PMK

PMK cadre staging a protest infront of the Collectorate in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff ReporterJuly 30, 2022 18:22 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:22 IST

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) wanted the police to intensify crackdown on drug peddlers in the wake of growing number of cases in the seizure of ganja and gutkha.

Leading a protest in Dharmapuri on Saturday, former PMK State president and Pennagaram MLA G.K. Mani said that the protest was staged to protect students and youth. “This is the first phase of the protest. We have given many petitions to eradicate ganja and gutkha to the police and to the government,” he said.

He said ganja chocolate was being sold to students before the students’ hostel and students allegedly started to inject drugs. “Now news is coming out that students are attacking teachers in an inebriated state. The State police is one of the best police forces in the world. They should eradicate these drugs completely,” Mr. Mani added.

“Shopkeepers, who are selling gutkha items should drop the profit motive and stop selling it considering the welfare of youth in their village or towns. While I was MLA last time, I displayed ganja pocket and ganja chocolate in the State Assembly to cite that it was sold in many places in Chennai. If needed this time also we will show the ganja in the Assembly, as ganja is sold in many places even before women’s hostels”, Mr. Mani said

The PMK cadre also staged a protest infront of the Salem Collectorate and raised slogans to eradicate drugs completely. MLAs R. Arul, S. Sadasivam, and PMK functionaries took part in the protest.

