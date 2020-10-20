Intensify COVID-19 preventive measures, businesses told

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh has advised businesses operating within its limits to intensify COVID-19 containment measures to prevent disease spread during festival season.
In a release, he said the State government had issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for businesses and they should adhere to it strictly. Mr. Sadheesh warned that a fine of ₹5,000 would be imposed on businesses violating the SOP.
The businesses were advised to allow customers inside their premises only after thermal scanning and they should ensure hand sanitation facilities. Customers should be allowed to purchase products only by maintaining physical distancing.
The Corporation advised the staff at businesses to wear masks and gloves while working. The firms should not employ persons with COVID-19 symptoms, persons from containment zones and those aged above 65 years. The businesses were told to disinfect and shut their premises for one week if any of their staff tested positive and air-conditioners should be operated at temperature above 24 degrees. They should maintain a register of contact details of customers.
