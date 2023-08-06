August 06, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0, an immunisation campaign that aims to cover children aged between zero - five who have missed vaccines in the national immunisation schedule, will begin in Coimbatore district on Monday. The campaign, the first phase of which will be held from August 7 to 12 (Monday to Saturday), also aims to cover pregnant women who have not taken the Tetanus-adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine.

According to the Health Department, the drive will be conducted through health sub-centres (HSC), anganwadi centres and urban primary health centres (UPHC) from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

To discuss the arrangements for IMI 5.0, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati chaired a meeting on July 15 that was attended by officials from the Health Department, WHO, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), School Education Department, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, panchayats, town panchayats, District Child Protection Unit, representatives from private hospitals and non-governmental organisations. Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner held a similar meeting on August 2.

A release said the district had adequate stocks of vaccines required for the drive that would be carried out by field workers of the Health Department and ICDS. The drive would give special focus to people living in temporary shelters in urban and suburbs, tribal hamlets and remote villages in the district who might have missed vaccines. Migrant workers, whose children have missed vaccines, can find out the nearest HSCs, anganwadi centres and UPHCs through the supervisors of their workplaces to benefit from the drive.

The second phase of IMI 5.0 will be held from September 11 to 16 and the third phase from October 9 to 14.