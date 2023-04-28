Intelligence wings to use software ‘Octopus’ to keep track of radical elements in Coimbatore

April 28, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Coimbatore

In a move to use a dedicated platform for seeding and sharing of information on radical elements, the Coimbatore City Police have developed a software, namely ‘Octopus’.

Personnel attached to the Intelligence Section (IS) and the Special Intelligence Cell (SIC), who move around in plainclothes, will henceforth use ‘Octopus’ for routine seeding and sharing of information related to persons who are under their watch for suspicious activities. ‘Octopus’ was developed in association with Coimbatore-based software firm KGiSL.

Sleuths from the IS wing of the police working in all the 15 police station limits collect general intelligence, protests, law and order issues, information on the movement of VIPs, political leaders and other important personalities. Those attached to the SIC gather intelligence specifically on radical elements and communal issues. The SIC also maintains profiles of persons who are involved in radical activities, terrorism and their propagation. They had been using applications like WhatsApp to report information to their higher officials. With the development of ‘Octopus’, these personnel will install the software in their smartphones and use it as a dedicated platform for intelligence gathering, reporting and processing.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the personnel would upload intelligence on the new software which can be viewed by other users as well. They would also upload photos and videos of events such as protests, public meetings and other significant developments affecting law and order. The city police would also launch an information technology wing, which would monitor activities of suspected sympathisers of radical organisations and terror outfits, he said.

On Friday, Mr. Balakrishnan handed over stolen and lost mobile phones, which were recovered by the police, to their owners.