Integration of mandatory Naan Mudhalvan Upskilling courses into mainstream syllabus brings relief to engineering colleges

December 16, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Branch-wise and semester-wise specification of mandatory skill-development programme for engineering college students under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan Massive Upskilling Programme’ from the 2023-24 session has, to a large extent, brought in uniformity in the conduct of the courses, according to college heads.

The benefit of a plethora of elective programmes offered as mandatory, paid and free courses, from last academic session under the Naan Mudhalvan Upskilling Platform by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation could not entirely reach the students last year, as the ‘train the trainers’ programme could not be completed in time.

Since the mandatory programmes carried credit, the delay in conduct of examinations and evaluations led to the late publication of results. Several colleges that would otherwise have conducted their Graduation Day ceremonies early on during the 2023-24 session had to postpone their scheduling.

“This year, the trained faculty are able to effectively act as facilitators,” a college head said. Though the patronage for paid courses that are offered at subsidised costs has not picked up along desired lines, the students have begun to patronise the free courses related to specific subjects that are conducted online by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation by roping in training partners in industry, according to the college heads.

For instance, the free courses under the head ‘Personality Development’ encompass modules on Aptitude for Placements Business Communication, Career Edge, Effective Communication, and Employable Skills. These courses are meant to be learnt by students on own volition.

As for the mandatory courses in the emerging areas, they have been integrated into the fifth and seventh semesters of the Civil, EEE, ECE, CSE, Mechanical, and Chemical Engineering programmes.

Now that the mandatory courses have been integrated into the syllabus, subject and semester-wise, senior teachers hope the timely conduct of the exams could be ensured during the current academic session.