Integrated Waste Management Park inaugurated at Perur in Coimbatore

Published - August 27, 2024 10:55 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and other officials at the inauguration of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Recovery Park at Perur in Coimbatore on August 27, 2024.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and other officials at the inauguration of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Recovery Park at Perur in Coimbatore on August 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on August 27, 2024 (Tuesday) inaugurated an Integrated Solid Waste Management Recovery Park at Perur Town Panchayat.

The facility was established under the initiative of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC), with support from Milacron’s CSR funding as part of the “Thuyimai Migu Perur” project.

The District Collector said that the new facility has locally manufactured equipment, including the one with a capacity to process up to 2-3 tonnes of garbage a day.”

The park, designed by RAAC, features a vegetable grinding machine (₹14.50 lakh), wood grinding machine (₹3.54 lakhs), plastic grinding machine (₹2.50 lakh), and a sanitary waste incinerator (₹9.50 lakh). Milacron has also provided three electric auto rickshaws worth ₹5.18 lakh.

The facility integrates advanced waste management solutions, converting wet waste into mulch in just four days, compared to the usual 40 days. Non-recyclable plastics are being repurposed into paver blocks, roofing sheets, and partition boards, while dry leaves are processed into compost. The centre also addresses e-waste management and incinerates sanitary napkins and diapers.

R. Raveendran, secretary of RAAC, said the goal was to transform Perur into a town free of open dumping and landfills. He added that efforts would be made to raise awareness about waste segregation in Perur, with the support of student volunteers, to eliminate mixed waste.

