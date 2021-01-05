Integrated textile park will be set up in Salem, if voted to power: Dayanidhi

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said that if voted to power the party would set up an integrated textile park in Salem.

Mr. Maran as part of Vidyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural campaigned at various parts of Salem here on Tuesday and interacted with representatives of various organisations.

He said that erstwhile DMK government did take measures to start an integrated textile park.

Interacting with handloom weavers and traders, he requested that the DMK government should provide smart card for weavers, similar to that given for farmers. Operators of dyeing units said that the government should offer support to set up common sewage treatment plants as they are being severely affected. The weavers also demanded waiver of GST for handloom goods.

Mr. Maran assured that measures would be taken to waive off GST on handloom goods. He also said that measures would be taken to solve effluent treatment issues since businesses are now forced to travel to Northern States for dyeing purposes. “A legislation would be passed and a solution to the effluent issues would be found,” he said.