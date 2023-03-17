Integrated textile park to come up in Virudhunagar

March 17, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Park is expected to come up in Virudhunagar district in the State, said K.M. Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association.

Welcoming the Central government’s announcement on Friday that Tamil Nadu is one of the seven States identified for the park, he said the Central and State governments have identified 1,100 acres at E. Kumaralingapuram.

An eco system to attract MSMEs in Tirupur to the park should be developed and plug-and-play facilities should be created. The building area should start at 15,000 sq.ft for the benefit of MSMEs, he said.

According to Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, the cabinet committee last October approved seven PM MITRA parks with a total outlay of ₹4,445 crore for five years. The scheme extends 30% of the project cost with a cap of ₹500 crore per park for green field projects and ₹200 crore for brownfield projects as Development Capital Support and ₹300 crore per park as Competitiveness Incentive Support. Three south Indian States will benefit from the scheme - Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.

Indian Texpreneurs Federation convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said the MITRA park in Tamil Nadu will give the much-needed boost to the scale and integrated manufacturing infrastructure for the textile and apparel sector. Global buyers are looking for large, integrated, and compliant facilities. The park should be envisaged with a specific theme such as sustainability, to attract investments.

A. Sakthivel, president of Federation of Indian Exporters’ Organisations, said the MITRA parks to be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, will attract global investments in the textile sector and help scale up exports to $100 billion by 2030.

India has a distinct advantage in the textile sector with availability of natural fibres, skilled manpower, and competitive wages. Besides, the country has the entire value chain of textiles from fibre to garments.

Naren Goenka, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council, said the scheme will re-establish India’s dominance as a global textiles leader. “I am sure that these mega textiles parks with world-class facilities and integrated value chain will create global champions by enhancing apparel exports exponentially and creating massive employment opportunities to the tune of 20 lakhs,” he said.