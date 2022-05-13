Integrated textile park in Salem will provide more jobs: Nehru

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru (right) inspecting the land for establishing a multi-purpose production centre for silver anklet units at Ariyagoundampatti in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Friday inspected the land identified for establishing integrated textile park, tidel software park and production centre for silver anklet manufacturing units here.

Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor R. Ramachandran, MLA R. Rajendran, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and officials accompanied the Minister.

Addressing the media, Mr. Nehru said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced an integrated textile park for industrial development in the district. The park would come up on 184.5 acre at Mallamooppampatti that would provide jobs to 10,000 workers directly and 30,000 to 40,000 workers indirectly.

Also, to help silver manufacturers start business, a multi-purpose centre would be established. Over 50,000 workers were involved in making silver anklets here for traders across the country and the centre would help them with adequate space for their business and also pave the way for improving their economic status.

In the policy note 2022-23 of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, it was announced that to provide workspace for workers of silver anklet manufacturing units of Salem district, a centre would be established at Ariyagoundampatti village at ₹25 crore.

The factory complex with 100 modules in 1.20 acre with ground floor and three floors would be available for affordable rent to the anklet manufacturers, he said and added that over 2,000 workers would get jobs. The tidel software park at Karuppur would also provide more jobs, he added.