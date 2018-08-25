Integrated pest management needed, says Minister

more-in

Due to increased use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers the fertility of the soil has come down, which in turn affected crop yield. Hence, an integrated pest management system and improving the fertility of the soil is the need of the hour, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani here on Friday.

Inaugurating the three-day State-level Kisan Samriddhi Mela 2018 (Farmers Fair for Prosperity – 2018) organised by the ICAR – Sugar Breeding Institute at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Mr. Velumani urged the agricultural scientists to encourage organic farming method. Necessary training should be given to the farmers on organic farming, the Minister said.

The major share from the proceeds of the farm produce should go the farmers. Then only their income from farming and allied sectors and their standard of living will improve. Water shortage and drought would be a major challenge for the farmers in the future. Hence, it is highly essential to train farmers to reap maximum yield by using minimum water.

The fair is organised in collaboration with State agriculture universities, ICAR research institutes located in various parts of the State, agriculture departments and NABARD. As many as 120 stalls have been set in the fair. Significant contributions and innovations in the field of agriculture were also exhibited. Organisers said that the best farmers and agri-entrepreneurs from various regions of the State will be honoured for the innovative methods adopted by them.

MP A.P. Nagarajan, SBI former director Bakshiram, TNAU Vice-Chancellor K. Ramasamy, and others were present.