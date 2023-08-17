Integrated medical camps for differntly-abled in Dharmpuri

August 17, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

An integrated medical camp for the differently-abled to enable their access to the various welfare schemes structured for them is scheduled to be held in the two revenue divisions of the district here. The camps will be held in Dharmapuri and Harur revenue divisions on August 19 and 26 respectively.

According to Collector K.Shanthi, the camps will help beneficiaries with the national identity cards; registration with the differently-abled welfare board; UDID Smart card registration. The camps will also help consolidate access to the various welfare schemes tailored for the differently-abled, including bank subsidies; free house pattas; differently-abled monthly maintenance assistance; employment registration; differently-abled supporting gadgets; entrepreneurship subsidy; bank loan etc.

Differently abled persons are invited to participate in the camps at Dharmapuri Avvayar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, and in Harur at the Government Boys Higher Secondary school from 10 a.m to 2 p.m on the aforementioned dates.