‘Integrated farming system will help make agriculture profitable’

Updated - July 13, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Chintala Govinda Rajulu, former chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, speaking at a farmers’ conclave organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Coimbatore on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Integrated farming system and value addition of agro products are the way forward to make agriculture profitable to farmers, said Chintala Govinda Rajulu, former Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural of Uzhave Thalai, a conclave for farmers, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, as part of Agri Intex, he said that steps should be taken to increase the profitability for farmers with the existing farm holding. In some areas in the country it is not an issue to double the income of farmers. However, there are challenges in some areas.

The government is currently focusing on creating wealth out of agriculture waste. It is essential to remove the drudgery out of farming and make agriculture sustainable. There are several innovations happening in the agri startup space. It is important for the farmers to find agriculture profitable and productive to continue in the sector and agriculture should be technology driven in the coming years, he said.

Cibi B. Anand, chairman for the event, said production of banana and bamboo fibres for use in the textile sector, promoting inter-crops on coconut farms, and value addition of agro products will boost income to farmers.

President of the Chamber B. Sriramulu and president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) M. Karthikeyan also spoke.

