Integrated Communication Outreach Programme in Coimbatore focusses on Central govt. schemes

Published - August 30, 2024 07:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A college student who excelled in the competitions conducted by the Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, in Coimbatore being honoured at an event on Friday.

A college student who excelled in the competitions conducted by the Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, in Coimbatore being honoured at an event on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, Chennai, will be winding off its five-day Integrated Communication Outreach Programme (ICOP) on Central government welfare schemes in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Through the ICOP, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting focusses on government welfare schemes with special emphasis on Skill India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (save girls and educate them), World Space Day, and Digital India, Field Publicity Officer Tiruchi, K. Devi Padmanabhan said.

The programme was inaugurated by Coimbatore MP P. Ganapathy Rajkumar on August 27 in the presence of Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau, Chennai, M. Annadurai.

Leela Meenakshi, Director, Central Bureau of Communication, Chennai, said the event featured more than 40 exhibition panels on various government schemes including PM Jan Aushadhi, Rural Housing scheme, Urban Housing Scheme, Assistance for differently abled, Start-Up India, Skill India, Ayushman Bharat, Vande Bharat trains, new criminal laws, and Empowering differently abled persons, besides PM Mudra Yojana, Progress of women, entrepreneurs and other initiatives.

The Postal Department has put up a stall on Sukanya Samridhi scheme, and other postal savings schemes. A health camp was organized by Sankara Eye Hospital.

Village awareness programmes as part of the ICOP were held at Sulur, Kamatchipuram, S Mettupalayam, Seerapalayam, Vazhukkuparai and Othakalmandapam Govt Higher Secondary School.

The programme in Vazhukkuparai village on Friday was on the themes banking finance, environmental safeguard, nutrition and Swachtha. Saplings were planted at the village.

Cloth bags were distributed as part of creating awareness on plastic-free world and safeguarding environment, and saplings were distributed to popularise the concept of afforestation Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant one tree in the name of Mother Earth).

During the course of the programme, participants drawn from various colleges in the city were sensitised to new criminal laws by Mathivanan, Advocate, District Legal Services Authority, Coimbatore, and on elimination of tuberculosis by Geetha, TB Prevention Supervisor. Students who had taken part in various competitions were recognised with prizes.

